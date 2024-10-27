GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) by 96.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in GSE Systems were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

GVP stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 160.01%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

