GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3,991.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,487 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 220,952 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $92,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. GSK’s payout ratio is 62.10%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

