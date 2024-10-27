GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.3843 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

