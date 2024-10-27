Head-To-Head Comparison: Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) vs. Its Peers

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Clover Leaf Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Clover Leaf Capital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Clover Leaf Capital Competitors
|242
|1002
|2099
|64
|2.58
As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clover Leaf Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clover Leaf Capital
|N/A
|-$1.05 million
|-54.35
|Clover Leaf Capital Competitors
|$4.61 billion
|$106.31 million
|29.10
Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clover Leaf Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|-9.57%
|Clover Leaf Capital Competitors
|-127.28%
|-53.48%
|-22.92%
Risk & Volatility
Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Clover Leaf Capital competitors beat Clover Leaf Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Clover Leaf Capital
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.