Head-To-Head Comparison: Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) vs. Its Peers

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Clover Leaf Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Clover Leaf Capital Competitors 242 1002 2099 64 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clover Leaf Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.61 billion $106.31 million 29.10

Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -127.28% -53.48% -22.92%

Risk & Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital competitors beat Clover Leaf Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Clover Leaf Capital

(Get Free Report)

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.