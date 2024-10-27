Head-To-Head Review: Getaround (GETR) & Its Rivals

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 13 public companies in the “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Getaround to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -23.75% -645.02% -23.51%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Getaround and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 88 381 446 34 2.45

As a group, “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies have a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Getaround’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getaround and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $72.68 million -$113.95 million -0.06 Getaround Competitors $4.27 billion $128.24 million 11.26

Getaround’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Getaround competitors beat Getaround on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

