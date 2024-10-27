Head-To-Head Survey: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) versus Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out -2,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 70.01%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $263.73 million 0.57 -$63.20 million ($3.65) -0.82 Alpine Income Property Trust $50.02 million 4.86 $2.92 million ($0.04) -445.75

Alpine Income Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -74.38% 2.45% 0.70% Alpine Income Property Trust 6.72% 1.23% 0.59%

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.