Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 165.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of AIG opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.12 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

