Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital raised its position in Comcast by 145.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Comcast by 39.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 172,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

