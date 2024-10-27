Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,899 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.1 %

RCL stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $195.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.