Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 179.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HVT stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $389.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.