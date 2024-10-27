Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 282.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.00 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

