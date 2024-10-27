Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Visa by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 283,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,941,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of V stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.02 and its 200-day moving average is $273.17. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.