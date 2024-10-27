Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Visa by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 283,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,941,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.02 and its 200-day moving average is $273.17. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.