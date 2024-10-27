Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $511.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $523.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $140,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $25,398,571 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

