Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.79.

NYSE BA opened at $155.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.66. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

