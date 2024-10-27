IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,478 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 13,069.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Masco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

