IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 86 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.66. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

