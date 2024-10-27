IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $3,627,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 241.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in IDEX by 90.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $202.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.24.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.