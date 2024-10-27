IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.33 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $354,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average is $125.23. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

