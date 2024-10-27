IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,880.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $133.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.94.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

