IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 17.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,972,000 after purchasing an additional 378,033 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,505,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,689,000 after buying an additional 37,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,024,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,238,000 after acquiring an additional 113,826 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $148.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

