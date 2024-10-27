IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.12 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.8% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

