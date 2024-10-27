IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $398,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,665,245.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,665,245.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Ares Management stock opened at $169.47 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average is $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.18.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

