IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hologic by 77.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,827,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 60.9% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after acquiring an additional 885,524 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Hologic by 1,023.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,506,000 after acquiring an additional 815,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth $39,427,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Stock Down 0.1 %

Hologic stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.