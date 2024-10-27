IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 24,432.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,487 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $110,176,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 57.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 721,028 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $27,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,842. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,842. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

