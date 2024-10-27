IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 66 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of PTC by 133.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after buying an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1,600.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 55,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 437,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

PTC Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $187.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.67. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.