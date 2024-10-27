IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6,061.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 123.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

