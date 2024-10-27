IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINS opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

