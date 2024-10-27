IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 241 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $469.19 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $475.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.99 and its 200-day moving average is $410.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDY

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.