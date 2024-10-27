IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 387 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 87,879.8% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 87,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $1,337,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.65.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,792,839.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,184 shares of company stock worth $2,037,931. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.77. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

