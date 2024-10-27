Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Illumina by 33.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Illumina by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after buying an additional 114,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $141.95 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $151.40. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

