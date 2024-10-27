Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 426.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $4,527,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after buying an additional 114,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Illumina Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $151.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.