Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) and Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Head to Head Review

Immunocore and Kyverna Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Immunocore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunocore and Kyverna Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $280.91 million 5.84 -$55.29 million ($1.22) -26.89 Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million 31.43 -$60.37 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Immunocore has higher revenue and earnings than Kyverna Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Immunocore and Kyverna Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 1 2 11 0 2.71 Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 7 1 3.00

Immunocore presently has a consensus price target of $75.17, indicating a potential upside of 129.17%. Kyverna Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.71, indicating a potential upside of 460.83%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunocore.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and Kyverna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore -19.16% -14.68% -6.68% Kyverna Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kyverna Therapeutics beats Immunocore on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma. In addition, the company's product pipeline comprises IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial to treat first line advanced cutaneous melanoma; and in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple tumor types, such as platinum resistant ovarian, non-small cell lung, and endometrial carcinoma. Further, it develops IMC-R117C, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; IMC-M113V, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat human immunosuppression virus; IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; IMC-T119C, which is in preclinical trial for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C, which is in preclinical trial to treat multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-S118AI to treat type 1 diabetes and is in preclinical trial. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

