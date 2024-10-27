Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells 1,764 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $28,947.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,023.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
DoubleVerify Stock Performance
DV opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $43.00.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.
DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
