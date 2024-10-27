Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Director Sells 3,880 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,424.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HRI stock opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.41. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $214.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herc by 650.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Herc by 27.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 704.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

