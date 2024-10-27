International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 190,829 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,789,000 after buying an additional 357,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,533,000 after purchasing an additional 155,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 220,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

