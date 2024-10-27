International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 969,475 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 945.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 969,475 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of AGNC Investment worth $102,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

