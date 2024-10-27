International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 83,671.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538,010 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Republic Services worth $108,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Republic Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $199.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.32 and a 12-month high of $208.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

