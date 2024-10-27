International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $74.84 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 17,134.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $74,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,611,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 525,729 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $174.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.