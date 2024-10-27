International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10,658.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904,082 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $97,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,741,355 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 617,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,464,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 294,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NOBL stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.