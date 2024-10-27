International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10,658.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904,082 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $97,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,741,355 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 617,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,464,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 294,186 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NOBL stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
