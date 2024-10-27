International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,000 shares of company stock worth $37,209,000 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

