International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $207.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day moving average is $174.11. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.