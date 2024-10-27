Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.18. 3,165,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,744,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LUNR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,766,041.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,028,039.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,766,041.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,028,039.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Blitzer sold 662,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $5,427,291.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,062,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,864.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,111,589 shares of company stock worth $30,409,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $93,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.