IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1,281.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.27.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $214.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

