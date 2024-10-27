iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Country Club Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 654,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 93,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $570.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

