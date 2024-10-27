iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IAU opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

