iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after acquiring an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.99 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.