iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $317.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.77 and a 200-day moving average of $298.50. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.