iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $282.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $293.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

