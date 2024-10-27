iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,393,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 858,971 shares.The stock last traded at $156.72 and had previously closed at $154.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,355 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,174,000 after purchasing an additional 527,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 422,212 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

