Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG) Insider Sells C$17,138.25 in Stock

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) insider Southern Arc Minerals Inc. sold 228,510 shares of Japan Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$17,138.25.
Japan Gold Price Performance
CVE:JG opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. Japan Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.
Japan Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Gold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.